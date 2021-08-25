ajc logo
Data storage upgrade in McDonough approved

The $90K expenditure was approved.
The $90K expenditure was approved.

Credit: J. Kelly Lee

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The $90,054 purchase of a new storage area network was approved by unanimous vote of the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 16 regular meeting. The acquisition will be paid for with SPLOST funds.

According to officials, the six-year-old network attached storage units that have been used for offsite backup purposes are no longer dependable for nightly data backup, so the existing network will be moved to another location to serve that purpose once the new equipment is installed. This will create a disaster recovery element the city has not had in the past, officials said. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

