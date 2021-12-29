Hamburger icon
COVID test site in Henry closed

A long line of cars during recent drive-through COVID testing in McDonough.
A long line of cars during recent drive-through COVID testing in McDonough.

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
45 minutes ago

A busy COVID testing site in Henry County was closed abruptly and it is not clear when it will reopen.

County officials announced Dec. 23 that the Red Hawk Park location on Henry Parkway in McDonough would have drive-through testing Dec. 27-30, and motorists were encouraged to sign up early each day to avoid excessively long lines. But three separate announcements on Facebook on Dec. 28 indicated that testing for the week had been suspended.

A notice on the county’s page stated that the testing location would be closed until Jan. 4, while postings from the county health department as well as District 4 Public Health noted, “Henry County testing location suspended until further notice.” No reason was given for the closing.

