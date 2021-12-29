COVID test site in Henry closed

County officials announced Dec. 23 that the Red Hawk Park location on Henry Parkway in McDonough would have drive-through testing Dec. 27-30, and motorists were encouraged to sign up early each day to avoid excessively long lines. But three separate announcements on Facebook on Dec. 28 indicated that testing for the week had been suspended.

A notice on the county’s page stated that the testing location would be closed until Jan. 4, while postings from the county health department as well as District 4 Public Health noted, “Henry County testing location suspended until further notice.” No reason was given for the closing.