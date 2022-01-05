COVID restrictions bumped up for Henry facilities

Government-operated facilities in Henry County began the new year with added restrictions intended to combat the spread of COVID-19 amid reports of rising case numbers.
Officials announced Jan. 3 that beginning the next day, face coverings would be required in all county buildings.
In a separate announcement that same day, the county’s public libraries informed the public that there would be a pause on in-person programs for those under the age of 5. This move was ordered because children in that age group, deemed “vulnerable” by officials, cannot be vaccinated and are mostly unable to wear masks consistently if at all.
Adult, school and teen programming would continue with precautions already in place.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
About the Author