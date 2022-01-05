Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

COVID restrictions bumped up for Henry facilities

The Henry County Administration Building.
caption arrowCaption
The Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Government-operated facilities in Henry County began the new year with added restrictions intended to combat the spread of COVID-19 amid reports of rising case numbers.

Officials announced Jan. 3 that beginning the next day, face coverings would be required in all county buildings.

In a separate announcement that same day, the county’s public libraries informed the public that there would be a pause on in-person programs for those under the age of 5. This move was ordered because children in that age group, deemed “vulnerable” by officials, cannot be vaccinated and are mostly unable to wear masks consistently if at all.

Adult, school and teen programming would continue with precautions already in place.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dual enrollment plan in Henry adds elite schools
1h ago
Henry students back to Level 4 of COVID plan
1h ago
Locust Grove council OK’s police regs, appointments
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top