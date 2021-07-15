COVID relief funds in Henry County redirected

Some changes have been made regarding the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to organizations in Henry County. A resolution was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting that affects $1,630,773 remaining from an $8,457,973 allocation of which 40 percent was distributed to the county, 30 percent to small businesses and 30 percent to nonprofits.
Because nonprofits are over-extended at this point, the new resolution lowers the county portion to 25 percent and raises the nonprofit portion to 45 percent. Officials stated that this money will, among other things, be used to assist residents who continue to struggle with mortgage and utility assistance. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.