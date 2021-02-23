Court, staff appointments approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council approved three appointments at its Feb. 15 regular meeting. Tim Haley was named solicitor of the municipal court and Andrea Boyd was appointed solicitor pro tem. The vote was 5-0 with mayor pro tem Craig Elrod and council member Kamali Varner not present at the meeting. Charles Reese was appointed community development director and his salary set at $90,000. That vote was 4-1 with Mayor Billy Copeland voting in opposition.