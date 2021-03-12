X

Copiers, CTAE lab equipment addressed in Henry County

A $1.19 million copier lease contract was approved.
A $1.19 million copier lease contract was approved.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Nearly $1.2 million was approved by the Henry County Board of Education to fund a new copier lease agreement with Ricoh regarding more than 200 devices throughout the district. The vote came at the board’s March 8 regular meeting. In other business, the board approved a $105,196 purchase authorization request for upgraded CTAE lab equipment at Dutchtown High, Locust Grove Middle, Ola High, Union Grove High and Woodland High.

According to officials, the district was able to get the approved price by using procurement specifications from a previous contract between the vendor and the DeKalb County school district.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.