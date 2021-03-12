Copiers, CTAE lab equipment addressed in Henry County

Nearly $1.2 million was approved by the Henry County Board of Education to fund a new copier lease agreement with Ricoh regarding more than 200 devices throughout the district. The vote came at the board’s March 8 regular meeting. In other business, the board approved a $105,196 purchase authorization request for upgraded CTAE lab equipment at Dutchtown High, Locust Grove Middle, Ola High, Union Grove High and Woodland High.
According to officials, the district was able to get the approved price by using procurement specifications from a previous contract between the vendor and the DeKalb County school district.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.