Copiers, CTAE lab equipment addressed in Henry County

Nearly $1.2 million was approved by the Henry County Board of Education to fund a new copier lease agreement with Ricoh regarding more than 200 devices throughout the district. The vote came at the board’s March 8 regular meeting. In other business, the board approved a $105,196 purchase authorization request for upgraded CTAE lab equipment at Dutchtown High, Locust Grove Middle, Ola High, Union Grove High and Woodland High.