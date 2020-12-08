X

Contracts approved in Stockbridge

Stockbridge City Hall.
Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Nov. 24 workshop meeting to extend the contract with Charles Abbott & Associates for building permitting and inspection services through March 31, 2021. The cost is not to exceed a total of $100,000. The city will at the same time proceed with issuing a request for proposals regarding the same services going forward with plans to announce a bid award at the council’s March 8 regular meeting.

Also at the Nov. 24 meeting, the council voted to approve an RFP by Falcon Design for engineering consultant services as well as a separate measure to amend the city’s code of ordinances to add the economic development department.

