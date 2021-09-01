ajc logo
Contract approved for Henry County road widening

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 3 regular meeting to approve a $170,130 contract for engineering design services with regard to the widening of Mill Road. The project is identified as a major transportation project under the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax program and will be funded by SPLOST revenue. The awarded bid was the lowest of five bids received, according to county officials.

In other business, the commissioners approved a bid for waste wood grinding services at the Henry County Recycling Center, at a unit cost of $5.50 per cubic yard if ground and left on site or $7.50 if ground and removed. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

