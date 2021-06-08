Comprehensive plan change OK’d for East Lake Parkway corridor in Henry County

The change affects three sections along the East Lake Parkway corridor where mixed-use development will now be allowed. Those areas include the western end of the corridor that abuts the Stockbridge city limits, the eastern end near the Hwy. 155 commercial sector, and a portion in the middle at the intersection with Springdale Road.

The motion by Vivian Thomas stipulated that this action apply only to the isolated area discussed and not countywide. It passed 5-1 with Johnny Wilson voting in opposition. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.