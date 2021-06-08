ajc logo
Comprehensive plan change OK’d for East Lake Parkway corridor in Henry County

The county's comprehensive plan has been amended for a specific area.

Henry County | 29 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A change in Henry County’s comprehensive plan affecting a major corridor on the east side of the county was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting.

The change affects three sections along the East Lake Parkway corridor where mixed-use development will now be allowed. Those areas include the western end of the corridor that abuts the Stockbridge city limits, the eastern end near the Hwy. 155 commercial sector, and a portion in the middle at the intersection with Springdale Road.

The motion by Vivian Thomas stipulated that this action apply only to the isolated area discussed and not countywide. It passed 5-1 with Johnny Wilson voting in opposition. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

