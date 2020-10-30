Company investing $103m to expand in Henry County

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Oct. 29 that Ken’s Foods will be investing $103 million and creating 70 new jobs through its plan to increase its manufacturing and distribution operations in McDonough. T
he company opened its McDonough facility in 1997 and currently has about 500 employees. The project will include new production lines and building upgrades to its manufacturing facility, along with the relocation of its support facility operations to a 343,625-square-foot space in Midland Industrial Park.
This expansion will create new positions in food processing, manufacturing, and distribution, along with careers in management and supervision, according to officials.