Commissioners to delay Henry County T-SPLOST push

The vote was 5-1 with Bruce Holmes voting in opposition. County attorney Patrick Jaugstetter reminded the board of the tight window in place to meet the necessary deadlines for placement on the November ballot, and he suggested that it could be done in March of 2021, which is a possible date for the Henry County Board of Education to call for a referendum on an extension of the school district’s SPLOST. Officials will work toward an agreement with the county’s four cities and a plan that will distribute the projects equally among the five commission district.