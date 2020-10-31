Changes to work at Stockbridge public works facility

The construction contract for the new public works facility in Stockbridge has been extended more than a month and $57,576.91 in change orders added to the project. Citing rain delays above those allowed in the original contract, 41 days were added and the end date was changed from Oct. 2 to Nov. 30 by vote of the City Council at its Oct. 27 work session.
Four other changes were outlined in the agreement, including a need to regrade a detention pond due to exposure of a sewer line, additional work on a lower parking lot, over-excavation of building footers and rock, and electrical changes as required by Georgia Power. Overall wet conditions were cited as the reason for the latter three items.