Georgia governor rules out requiring masks at public schools

Cemetery plan approved by Locust Grove council

The Locust Grove Municipal Cemetery is located near City Hall.
Henry County | 26 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Aug. 3 regular meeting to approve the initial design concept plan for the proposed Locust Grove Scatter Garden.

The concept was produced by Falcon Design for a location in the Locust Grove Municipal Cemetery, west of the county-owned Locust Grove Recreation Center. According to a city staff report, the design features areas designated for cremains scattering in a decorative garden setting, as well as a small ceremony space, seating, convenient access to parking, and memorial spaces for the names of those interred.

The concept also allows for future demand potential with urn burial and/or columbarium wall options. Staff recommended approval of the initial design concept to proceed to the next phase of engineering and final layout.

