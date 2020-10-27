X

CARES Act funding available in Stockbridge

CARES Act funds are being made available for Stockbridge businesses.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Stockbridge officials announced Oct. 14 the implementation of the Stockbridge CARES Act Grant program, by which the city will distribute funds to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of the city, the Henry County Chamber of Commerce will be accepting and reviewing submitted applications from businesses licensed in Stockbridge.

The program will provide grants of up to $10,000 each to eligible small businesses. There are a number of stipulations regarding how the money can be used and how businesses can qualify. Funds will be available and approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information: jhenning@henrycounty.com.

