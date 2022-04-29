Cameras planned for McDonough school zones

The McDonough City Council voted at its April 18 regular meeting to approve safety measures for four public school complexes within the city limits.
Under the RedSpeed school zone safety program, high-definition video cameras will be installed at Excel Academy, McDonough Middle/High, Walnut Creek Elementary and Wesley Lakes Elementary.
The program will be funded through fines paid by violators, so there is no financial impact to the taxpayers, according to officials, who called the move “a matter of urgency to keep school zones safe in the mornings and afternoons for children arriving and being released from school.”
