Bridge reopens connecting Henry and Newton

Motorists traveling between Henry and Newton counties no longer have to take time-consuming detours to avoid bridge construction.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that the bridge on Hwy. 81 over the South River, on the Henry/Newton county line, was ready to reopen to traffic Dec. 17 shortly afternoon.
The bridge was closed March 22 for repair and the original bridge was demolished when it was determined that the structure, which was first constructed in 1948, was no longer up to DOT standards.
The project was finished ahead of schedule, according to officials. The new bridge includes two 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot shoulders.
