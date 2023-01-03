Board appointments in Stockbridge approved

Appointees to three local boards were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Dec. 20 meeting.
David Planchon, Harold Thibodeaux and Kathleen Nelson were appointed to the Planning Commission. Bonita Adams, Joc’Quelyn Carter, Ericka Harvey, Ayesha Watson and Tonya “Toni” Williams were appointed to the Youth Council Advisory Committee. Camille Mason and Andrea Burnett were appointed to the Main Street Advisory Board.
All of these appointees were approved by unanimous vote.
In other business in December, the council approved an ordinance regarding water and sewer rate increases for the next five years and the renewal of a $250,000 contract for on-call sidewalk replacement and repairs, funded by SPLOST.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author