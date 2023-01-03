ajc logo
X

Board appointments in Stockbridge approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Appointees to three local boards were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Dec. 20 meeting.

David Planchon, Harold Thibodeaux and Kathleen Nelson were appointed to the Planning Commission. Bonita Adams, Joc’Quelyn Carter, Ericka Harvey, Ayesha Watson and Tonya “Toni” Williams were appointed to the Youth Council Advisory Committee. Camille Mason and Andrea Burnett were appointed to the Main Street Advisory Board.

All of these appointees were approved by unanimous vote.

In other business in December, the council approved an ordinance regarding water and sewer rate increases for the next five years and the renewal of a $250,000 contract for on-call sidewalk replacement and repairs, funded by SPLOST.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy5h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
2h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
3h ago
The Latest

McDonough council confirms appointments
Henry partnership to benefit local nursing
Stockbridge police to get $1.25 million grant
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
5h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top