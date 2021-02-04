Board appointments confirmed in Henry County

Cherice Hollis was named to an at-large seat on the Henry First board for a term that runs concurrently with the term of commission chair Carlotta Harrell, which just began at the first of the year. Dee Clemmons, who asked at the Jan. 6 regular meeting to delay several of her District 2 appointments, moved forward at the later meeting and reappointed Cletonya Stidom to both the Henry First board for the next four years (concurrent with Clemmons’ own term) and the Water Authority board for a two-year term. Clemmons also reappointed David Linton to the Development Authority board for four years, Alfred Williams to the Recreation Board for four years, and Susan King to the Zoning Advisory Board for two years.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.