BreakingNews
Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges

Board appointments approved in Stockbridge

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
45 minutes ago
X

Two open board positions were filled by the Stockbridge City Council at its July 25 workshop meeting. The council voted to appoint Jayden Williams to the Planning Commission to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024. Also approved was the appointment of Warren Washington to the Downtown Development Authority to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31 of this year.

Both motions passed unanimously. The council also gave unanimous approval to an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Downtown Development Authority, as well as voting to create a Stockbridge Business Partnership Board and a Keep Stockbridge Beautiful Board.

Information: stockbridgega.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
49m ago

Credit: Contributed

NEW
Radio and Records Awards honor Black Atlantans who helped industry, community
1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

New blood test can predict serious pregnancy complication within 30 minutes
6h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

New blood test can predict serious pregnancy complication within 30 minutes
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY
Trump will pursue appeal in bid to thwart Fulton prosecution
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Monroe Roark

Hampton council finally approves millage
Henry police to receive $1.65 million grant
Stockbridge paving project approved
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
10h ago
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win a $1.35 billion...
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top