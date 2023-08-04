Board appointments approved in Stockbridge

Two open board positions were filled by the Stockbridge City Council at its July 25 workshop meeting. The council voted to appoint Jayden Williams to the Planning Commission to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024. Also approved was the appointment of Warren Washington to the Downtown Development Authority to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31 of this year.

Both motions passed unanimously. The council also gave unanimous approval to an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Downtown Development Authority, as well as voting to create a Stockbridge Business Partnership Board and a Keep Stockbridge Beautiful Board.

Information: stockbridgega.org.