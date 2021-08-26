Blount censured by Stockbridge council

Stockbridge City Council member John Blount was censured by his peers at the council’s Aug. 16 meeting. An official resolution was read into the record by Mayor Anthony Ford after the council met in executive session, and the ensuing vote was 3-0 with neither Blount or LaKeisha Gantt present.
A statement released Aug. 19 by city officials noted that the council had become aware of multiple employee concerns regarding Blount, and an independent investigator determined that he had made multiple city employees feel uncomfortable. Blount is in his second term on the council, which expires at the end of 2023. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.