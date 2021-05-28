Billboard deal OK’d by Stockbridge council

The Stockbridge City Council approved by a unanimous vote at its May 10 regular meeting a contract to utilize four nearby digital billboards to advertise city events. The agreement with Link Media Outdoor runs through Jan. 31, 2022 and will cost the city $37,700.
According to a city staff report, the plan is to target residents of Stockbridge and the surrounding area regarding city events and facilities that may be of interest to them. Two billboards on I-285 near Forest Park and two billboards on I-75 near McDonough have been identified for use. Each one will show a minimum of 1,080 ten-second ads per day, according to officials.
