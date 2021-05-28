ajc logo
X

Billboard deal OK’d by Stockbridge council

Downtown Stockbridge.
Downtown Stockbridge.

Henry County | 15 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council approved by a unanimous vote at its May 10 regular meeting a contract to utilize four nearby digital billboards to advertise city events. The agreement with Link Media Outdoor runs through Jan. 31, 2022 and will cost the city $37,700.

According to a city staff report, the plan is to target residents of Stockbridge and the surrounding area regarding city events and facilities that may be of interest to them. Two billboards on I-285 near Forest Park and two billboards on I-75 near McDonough have been identified for use. Each one will show a minimum of 1,080 ten-second ads per day, according to officials.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top