Attempt at Stockbridge mask mandate shot down

An attempt to add a face-mask resolution to the agenda at the Stockbridge City Council’s July 13 regular meeting was voted down. Council member Elton Alexander, who has advocated strongly on social media that the state and various municipalities require citizens to wear face coverings, made that motion after having technical difficulty joining the meeting, which was convened via video conference. His request came after the agenda had been adopted.
Mayor Anthony Ford noted during his regular comments at the close of the meeting that city officials strongly urge everyone to wear masks while also maintaining proper social distancing and hand washing guidelines.