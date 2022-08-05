Apartment rezoning approved in Locust Grove

A 25-acre site has received zoning approval for the development of an apartment complex after a vote by the Locust Grove City Council at its Aug. 1 regular meeting.
The council voted 4-2 to approve a request for rezoning from general commercial to multi-family residential for the site on Stanley K. Tanger Boulevard, adjacent to the Locust Grove Village shopping center and across from the Tanger Outlets retail center facing I-75.
The site is currently vacant and undeveloped. According to a city staff report, the proposal for 300 apartment units is consistent with what is allowed in the new zoning.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to create a street light district in Madison Acres, a residential subdivision along Lester Mill Road.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
