Apartment rezoning approved in Locust Grove

Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
40 minutes ago

A 25-acre site has received zoning approval for the development of an apartment complex after a vote by the Locust Grove City Council at its Aug. 1 regular meeting.

The council voted 4-2 to approve a request for rezoning from general commercial to multi-family residential for the site on Stanley K. Tanger Boulevard, adjacent to the Locust Grove Village shopping center and across from the Tanger Outlets retail center facing I-75.

The site is currently vacant and undeveloped. According to a city staff report, the proposal for 300 apartment units is consistent with what is allowed in the new zoning.

In other business, the council approved a resolution to create a street light district in Madison Acres, a residential subdivision along Lester Mill Road.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
McDonough rolling back millage
12h ago
Locust Grove OK’s millage rollback
Locust Grove council makes zoning ordinance change
