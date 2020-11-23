Anti-speeding measures set for Locust Grove neighborhood

A potentially dangerous situation in a Locust Grove subdivision was addressed by the City Council at its Nov. 16 regular meeting. An ordinance was approved authorizing the installation of four-way stop signs in the Patriots Point neighborhood, at two locations along Patriots Point Street. According to a city staff report, residents had requested assistance from police to combat excessive speeding and hazardous intersections in the subdivision, and the recommendation from the chief was to convert the intersections to four-way stops. Additional traffic calming measures could be required in the future if this does not prove effective.