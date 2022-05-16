Annexations approved in Hampton

Final approval for two separate annexation requests was recently given by the Hampton City Council.
The owners of both parcels applied for annexation under the 100 percent method, by which all property owners in the parcel in question unanimously agreed to seek annexation.
One tract is 5.57 acres on Old Hwy. 3, and the other is 74 acres on Richard Petty Boulevard and Selfridge Road on the west side of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
No zoning changes were requested in either case, and both parcels will remain residential-agricultural as they were zoned in the unincorporated county.
