ajc logo
X

Annexations approved in Hampton

Hampton City Hall.

caption arrowCaption
Hampton City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Final approval for two separate annexation requests was recently given by the Hampton City Council.

The owners of both parcels applied for annexation under the 100 percent method, by which all property owners in the parcel in question unanimously agreed to seek annexation.

One tract is 5.57 acres on Old Hwy. 3, and the other is 74 acres on Richard Petty Boulevard and Selfridge Road on the west side of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

No zoning changes were requested in either case, and both parcels will remain residential-agricultural as they were zoned in the unincorporated county.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Henry commissioners reverse variance decision
Hotel variance denied in McDonough
New tag office in Henry in the works
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top