Annexations a no-go for Henry commissioners

Two separate requests for annexation into the city of Hampton were rejected by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 14 regular meeting.
Both votes were unanimous. One request was regarding properties on Lower Woolsey Road, and the other was for mixed-use and residential properties on Hampton-Locust Grove Road, Hwy. 20 and South Hampton Road.
In both cases, a motion was made by Dee Clemmons, in whose district the land is located, to uphold the county’s objection to annexation with the understanding that a discussion will take place with city officials about the sites in question.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks