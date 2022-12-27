ajc logo
Annexation vote passes in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Dec. 12 regular meeting to approve the annexation of nearly five acres of property at 419 Parker Road with the same residential-agricultural zoning it had in unincorporated Henry County. It is referred to in city documents as the “Reeves property” and council member Scott Reeves recused himself from the discussion and vote.

It had been denied in a November meeting that had some council members absent, and Mayor Sandra Vincent cited a city code section that allowed it to be reconsidered at the next meeting. This time it passed 4-1 with Vanessa Thomas opposed, Reeves not voting and Kamali Varner absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
