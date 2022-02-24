Anglyn appointed Henry commissioner

Dee Anglyn was named Feb. 15 to succeed Greg Cannon on the Henry County Board of Commissioners, filling a term that expires at the end of this year.
Anglyn was appointed by board chair Carlotta Harrell after the other commissioners failed to make a motion to approve either of the Henry County Republican Party’s two nominees: Anglyn and Vicki Consiglio.
Legislation passed a year ago gave Harrell the authority to make that move just before Cannon was appointed to succeed Gary Barham, who died in office.
Cannon resigned abruptly at the beginning of the board’s Feb. 1 regular meeting.
Anglyn was sworn in Feb. 18 by Henry County Probate Judge Kelley Powell.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
