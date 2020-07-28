X

Alternate zoning for Henry County development approved

Rezoning was approved for a site on Chambers Road west of I-75.
Henry County | 58 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 21 regular meeting to deny a request for RS (residential suburban) zoning but approved R-3 (single-family residential) for a 54.45-acre site at 1555 Chambers Road, about 300 yards south of Jonesboro Road. The request from the Reservoir Group of McDonough was to allow a development with single-family homes as well as townhomes.

The zoning that was approved came with 15 conditions include a traffic impact study provided by the applicant, certain building exterior stipulations, and a minimum two-car garage on each single-family home.

