Alternate zoning for Henry County development approved

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 21 regular meeting to deny a request for RS (residential suburban) zoning but approved R-3 (single-family residential) for a 54.45-acre site at 1555 Chambers Road, about 300 yards south of Jonesboro Road. The request from the Reservoir Group of McDonough was to allow a development with single-family homes as well as townhomes.
The zoning that was approved came with 15 conditions include a traffic impact study provided by the applicant, certain building exterior stipulations, and a minimum two-car garage on each single-family home.