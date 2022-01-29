Hamburger icon
Alcohol measure renewed in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
56 minutes ago

Visitors to McDonough’s downtown entertainment district will be able to continue transporting alcoholic beverages between establishments after the renewal of an ordinance passed a year ago.

The provision was set to expire Feb. 1 after being approved in 2021 on a one-year trial basis of sorts, and after positive feedback from merchants in the area, the City Council removed the sunset provision to make it permanent.

The original ordinance established the entertainment district and allowed transportation of alcoholic beverages in specialized cups purchased from the city’s Main Street office.

The vote to approve the measure was 4-2. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

