Agreement to lead to Hampton roundabout

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its May 11 regular meeting to approve resolutions regarding two separate escrow agreements with developers for a future roundabout at the intersection of Floyd Road and East King Road. The agreements with Cottages at Southampton/Jim Chapman Communities and Hampton Floyd LLC/Gates at South Hampton include contributions of $250,000 each to be held for the project, which was deemed by engineers to be the intersection improvement that would best serve the needs of the communities.