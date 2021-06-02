Agreement to lead to Hampton roundabout

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its May 11 regular meeting to approve resolutions regarding two separate escrow agreements with developers for a future roundabout at the intersection of Floyd Road and East King Road. The agreements with Cottages at Southampton/Jim Chapman Communities and Hampton Floyd LLC/Gates at South Hampton include contributions of $250,000 each to be held for the project, which was deemed by engineers to be the intersection improvement that would best serve the needs of the communities.
Rezonings of these properties were contingent upon future improvement of the intersection. Information: hamptonga.gov.