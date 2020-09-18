After-school program set for Henry County students

Students will be picked up from two schools, Austin Road Elementary and Austin Road Middle, and transported to the Fairview Recreation Center. The program is offered 2:30-6:30 p.m. on school days only. Cost is $40 per week.

Registration begins Sept. 21 at hcprd.org. Each student must be 5 years of age as of Sept. 1 and 14 or younger as of May 31, 2021.