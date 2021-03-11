Helping Mamas teams up to fight period poverty

“Everyone should have access to items that are a natural and needed part of life,” said Lackey. “We want to make sure no one is left behind because of period poverty.

Who’s helping?

Helping Mamas

Services: Through its partnership with Georgia STOMP, Alliance for Period Supplies and U by Kotex, Helping Mamas has been able to distribute over 736,176 period products.

Where supplies have gone: Helping Mamas works with more than 150 agencies throughout Georgia like schools, libraries, food pantries and mentoring programs to distribute period products to communities that need them.

Where to donate: Visit helpingmamas.org/donate/

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.