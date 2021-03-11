Helping Mamas teams up to fight period poverty

Period poverty was an issue throughout our country before the novel coronavirus, but since the pandemic caused school closures and economic distress, many more people have struggled to get access to basic period products. Helping Mamas, the sole baby supply bank in Georgia, has partnered with Georgia STOMP, Alliance for Period Supplies and U by Kotex to distribute period products to those that need them.
“School nurses or teachers often have period products on hand for their students,” said Jamie Lackey, CEO and founder of Helping Mamas. “With schools shut down, many families faced more than just an educational crisis. They lacked access to other essential items like period products and food.”
Through this program Helping Mamas has been able to distribute more than 736,176 period products through mobile distribution days set up through partnerships with schools, libraries, food pantries and mentoring programs.
“The goal of this partnership is to bring awareness to period poverty and help supply students in schools with the necessary period supplies so that they can continue to show up for class,” said Lackey. “Because of their combined efforts, Georgia has become a national leader when it comes to the provision of menstrual products in schools.”
Helping Mamas wants to make sure no one misses work or school because of lack of access to a basic need.
“Everyone should have access to items that are a natural and needed part of life,” said Lackey. “We want to make sure no one is left behind because of period poverty.
Who’s helping?
Helping Mamas
Where supplies have gone: Helping Mamas works with more than 150 agencies throughout Georgia like schools, libraries, food pantries and mentoring programs to distribute period products to communities that need them.
Where to donate: Visit helpingmamas.org/donate/
