Heirborn works with Atlanta nonprofits to provide transportation to single moms

Heirborn works with nonprofit partners to provide transportation to single moms who are survivors of addiction, domestic violence, trauma, homelessness and exploitation. Since its conception in 2018, Heirborn has helped 1,060 women and children, given 75 cars, provided more than 3,800 rides and partnered with 38 nonprofit organizations to better meet the transportation needs of their clients.
“By partnering with existing nonprofits to provide transportation solutions, our partners can either provide services they were not able to provide prior to partnership or expand/increase services they were already providing to their single mom participants,” said Tiffany Castro, program manager at Heirborn. “We believe these strategic services increase the odds that participants will be able to complete the critical programs offered by our partners while allowing them to get to the other important places in life, so they can keep climbing towards self-sufficiency.”
In 2021 alone, Heirborn helped 224 women by giving 19 vehicles and funding 2,067 rides. Heirborn’s nonprofit partners reported a 44% increase in clients obtaining employment and a 39% increase in clients in permanent housing compared to before receiving transportation funding.
“Our participants are enrolled in community programs and are ready to establish economic independence for themselves and their children. However, they struggle with access to reliable transportation needed to get to work, daycare, medical appointments, counseling sessions, continuing education classes and other necessities,” said Castro.
Demand for Heirborn’s services dropped during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in early 2020. However, demand returned quickly and began to increase a couple of months into the pandemic. The group’s partnerships grew by 270% from 2020 to 2021, and they now serve 38 nonprofit partners throughout metro Atlanta.
“The vast majority of potential nonprofit partners we encounter indicate they either have no, or minimal, transportation budget,” said Castro. “However, they all indicate that participants without access to reliable transportation have a crippling barrier to progress, which is where we come in.”
Who’s helping?
Heirborn
Services: Through their Give Rides program, Heirborn empowers single moms who are survivors of addiction, domestic violence, trauma, homelessness and exploitation to “Get to Places That Matter” by providing safe reliable transportation solutions.
How to help: Donate funds or a vehicle. .
Where to donate: Visit www.heirbornservants.com/giverides.html
How to get help: Nonprofits interested in a partnership can email tiffany@heirbornservants.com.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
