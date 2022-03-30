Heirborn works with Atlanta nonprofits to provide transportation to single moms

“The vast majority of potential nonprofit partners we encounter indicate they either have no, or minimal, transportation budget,” said Castro. “However, they all indicate that participants without access to reliable transportation have a crippling barrier to progress, which is where we come in.”

Who’s helping?

Heirborn

Services: Through their Give Rides program, Heirborn empowers single moms who are survivors of addiction, domestic violence, trauma, homelessness and exploitation to “Get to Places That Matter” by providing safe reliable transportation solutions.

How to help: Donate funds or a vehicle. .

Where to donate: Visit www.heirbornservants.com/giverides.html

How to get help: Nonprofits interested in a partnership can email tiffany@heirbornservants.com.

