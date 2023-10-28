Health score drops at Hong Kong City in Norcross

In storage, several bins of flour, sugar, rice and starch were uncovered. Raw chicken was above beef and without separation from vegetables and ready-to-eat foods in the freezer.

Employee drinks were throughout the kitchen and in the prep area.

In other violations, containers of cooked foods, such as chicken, beef and ribs, were refrigerated but needed to be date-marked for disposal. Bowls used as scoops were in containers of flour, rice and sugar.

Several spice and sauce containers on the grill rack prep area were not correctly labeled.

The facility had home pesticides, which were discarded.

The inspector said the person in charge did not know the symptoms of diseases transmissible through food and employees were not told of their responsibility to report health symptoms.

Hong Kong City, 6010 Singleton Road, scored 65/U, down from 82/B. It will be re-inspected.