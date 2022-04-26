Hapeville taqueria scores 31 on health inspection

BreakingNews
Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Taqueria Catalina in Hapeville scored 31/U on a recent routine health inspection due to a failure of proper food handling and following procedures.

For example, employees returned from outside and moved to the next task without washing their hands. They handled tortilla shells with bare hands.

Raw meats were improperly stored in multiple coolers. For example, in the reach-in cooler, raw chicken and raw beef were in the same pan as were uncooked pork and cheese.

Neither the dish sink nor the dishwasher had sanitizer. And the microwave, cutting boards and can opener had debris buildup.

Multiple foods, including cooked pork and sausage, were cooling on a counter with temperatures nearing unsafe levels. The food was moved to a cooler. Likewise, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water and was moved to a cooler.

Flies were throughout the facility.

Taqueria Catalina, 4110 Old Dixie Highway, Hapeville, will be re-inspected. The restaurant’s previous score was 94/A, earned in September.

