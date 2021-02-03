Hands On Atlanta pitches in on community projects

“There isn’t a better way to unite a divided community than through serving together,” said Atkins. “Engage. Do something good. Our community needs you.”

WHO’S HELPING?

Hands On Atlanta

Services: Hands on Atlanta partners with nonprofits and organizations to promote volunteer opportunities and mobilize community support.

How to help: To volunteer, visit the COVID-19 Relief landing page or the opportunity calendar for a full range of projects at handsonatlanta.org .

Where to donate: You can quickly donate at handsonatlanta.org/donate

How to get help: If you need direct support, visit the Hands On resource guide at handsonatlanta.org/blog/resources-for-people-in-need for help navigating things ranging from rental assistance to legal aid and advocacy.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.