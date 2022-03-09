YMCA to hand out millionth free meal Thursday

Metro Atlanta families in need can pick up a free meal from the YMCA this week.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is hosting a drive-thru community food distribution this Thursday, passing out their one millionth meal since March 2020. The event will be held at the East Lake Family YMCA from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.
“From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta pivoted its resources and personnel to meet the critical needs of families and children in the metro Atlanta area,” an announcement said.
As the pandemic continued, the YMCA set up food distribution locations across the city, expanding their hunger relief efforts to help families who suffered from food insecurity, the announcement added.
The YMCA will be giving out 150 meals. Though the East Lake YMCA serves mainly seniors and single parent households, the event is open to anyone on a first come, first served basis.
