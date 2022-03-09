Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

YMCA to hand out millionth free meal Thursday

Food distribution also is happening through partnerships with schools and groups like the YMCA, United Way and Hands on Atlanta, among other organizations. MARLON A. WALKER / MARLON.WALKER@AJC.COM

caption arrowCaption
Food distribution also is happening through partnerships with schools and groups like the YMCA, United Way and Hands on Atlanta, among other organizations. MARLON A. WALKER / MARLON.WALKER@AJC.COM

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta families in need can pick up a free meal from the YMCA this week.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is hosting a drive-thru community food distribution this Thursday, passing out their one millionth meal since March 2020. The event will be held at the East Lake Family YMCA from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta pivoted its resources and personnel to meet the critical needs of families and children in the metro Atlanta area,” an announcement said.

As the pandemic continued, the YMCA set up food distribution locations across the city, expanding their hunger relief efforts to help families who suffered from food insecurity, the announcement added.

The YMCA will be giving out 150 meals. Though the East Lake YMCA serves mainly seniors and single parent households, the event is open to anyone on a first come, first served basis.

About the Author

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
These metro Atlanta educators are Georgia Teacher of the Year finalists
2h ago
Porsche driver charged with murder after stranded motorist killed on I-85
13h ago
Summit Chase Country Club opens farm-to-table restaurant, event venue
22h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top