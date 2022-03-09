YMCA to hand out millionth free meal Thursday

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is hosting a drive-thru community food distribution this Thursday, passing out their one millionth meal since March 2020. The event will be held at the East Lake Family YMCA from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta pivoted its resources and personnel to meet the critical needs of families and children in the metro Atlanta area,” an announcement said.