Weekend lane closures begin on I-85 in Gwinnett

Weather may delay things this weekend, but the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to begin installing multiple lanes closures each weekend on Interstate 85 north and southbound from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to Pleasant Hill Road.
Tentative plans suggest weekend lane closures will take place 9 p.m. Fridays through 5 a.m. Mondays beginning Mar. 26 and continuing through June 28.
The lanes closures will allow GDOT contractors to patch portions of the northbound and southbound lanes. This work will consist of milling, patching, debris removal, and installing traffic markings.
The entire project is expected to be complete by late August. Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the construction area and are reminded to slow down and remain alert.