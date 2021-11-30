Walkable residential project pitched near Central Gwinnett High School

An Atlanta-based developer plans to transform city-owned land near downtown Lawrenceville into a residential community focused on people and not automobiles.
Southeast Capital Land wants to place 65 townhomes and 27 single-family homes on about 15 acres at the intersection of West Crogan Street and Gwinnett Drive. The project, known as Central Block, would take shape across from Central Gwinnett High School.
City Council will likely take a vote in December on several variances for the project and rezoning the property for residential use.
The city spent nearly $17.6 million in October to acquire the land parcels that will make up Central Block. If the rezoning is granted, the Downtown Development Authority will sell them to the developer.
The two- and three-story homes would be built in a mix of styles to mimic a neighborhood that has evolved over time, according to Rhinehart Pulliam and Company, an architect and design firm.
“The architecture is something that is going to set it apart from other projects in the city,” said City Manager Chuck Warbington.
Classic revival, contemporary vernacular, craftsman, southern vernacular are all architectural styles that would be used for the homes. The homes would likely be completed by 2023, Warbington said, adding that he expects each home to sell for $400,000-$700,000.
The streets would be narrow with wide sidewalks in the hopes of slowing down drivers. All of the garages would be accessed from a 30-foot-wide private alley, with trails and greenspace throughout the development.
Credit: City of Lawrenceville
Apartments and a few small stores are currently on the land. The nearby high school — which recently opened its School of the Arts — makes the land a prime location for the homes, Warbington said.
New residential development has accelerated around downtown Lawrenceville in recent years. SouthLawn, a collection of townhomes next to City Hall, opened to residents last year. A 150-unit senior apartment complex will soon be built at the corner of Buford Drive and East Pike Street.
“We’re now beginning to see that next ring of development that’s not just directly on the (downtown) square,” Warbington said. “The idea of improving your core and then the outer rings will begin to develop from that core is exactly what we’re seeing.”
