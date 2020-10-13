Voters can view advance voting wait times in Gwinnett

Advance voting for the Nov. 3 general and special election began Monday, Oct.12 at 9 locations throughout the county:

Bogan Park, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford, Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula, George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee, Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville, Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville, Lucky Shoals Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross, Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain, Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, and the Gwinnett County Elections Office, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.