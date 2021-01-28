Volunteers needed, welcomed at Gwinnett Animal Shelter

All volunteer time helps care for animals while in their temporary home.

The animal shelter recently recognized one such volunteer, known as the Mayor of Itty Bitty Kitty City, for her more than 7 years of volunteering. The two-time Presidential Award winner, Ms. Sue, spent several days each week caring for as many as 60 homeless kittens at a time, logging more than 1,000 hours each year caring for the animals.