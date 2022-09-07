ajc logo
Volunteers needed for Suwanee Fest

More than 200 volunteers are needed to help with the 2022 Suwanee Fest, Sept. 17 and 18. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

More than 200 volunteers are needed to help with the 2022 Suwanee Fest, Sept. 17 and 18 in Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Avenue.

Volunteers assist with vendor set-up and load-out, picking up trash, parade line-up, parking, running errands, relieving vendors for short breaks and more. Plus, a free festival t-shirt is provided.

The two-day festival kicks off with a parade Saturday morning before the crowds enjoy 200 vendors and exhibitors and 15 entertainment acts. This year’s theme is “The Greatest in the Galaxy,” so expect some out-of-this-world surprises.

Volunteers must be at least 14 years old or adults. Available shifts and descriptions: https://suwaneefest.com/volunteers/.

