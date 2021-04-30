ajc logo
Turf replacement complete at Gary Pirkle Park in Sugar Hill

Improvements began in Aug. 2020 at Gary Pirkle Park in Sugar Hill for the addition of three new fields at the park, converting the natural turf areas to synthetic turf. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Gwinnett County | 42 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Final touches are underway at Gary Pirkle Park, 6195 Austin Garner Rd. in Sugar Hill, as the last of the new turf has been installed. The new, east side expansion of the park is complete and is already hosting tournaments.

Improvements began in Aug. 2020 for the addition of three new fields at the park, converting the natural turf areas to synthetic turf. The football side, or westside of the park, had old, damaged turf removed and the drainage layer re-stabilized and restored.

This SPLOST-funded project also includes new field lighting, site lighting, and new perimeter trails. The 67-acre park additionally features public Wi-Fi, restrooms, playground, pavilions, a community garden and ample parking.

