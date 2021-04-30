Turf replacement complete at Gary Pirkle Park in Sugar Hill

Improvements began in Aug. 2020 for the addition of three new fields at the park, converting the natural turf areas to synthetic turf. The football side, or westside of the park, had old, damaged turf removed and the drainage layer re-stabilized and restored.

This SPLOST-funded project also includes new field lighting, site lighting, and new perimeter trails. The 67-acre park additionally features public Wi-Fi, restrooms, playground, pavilions, a community garden and ample parking.