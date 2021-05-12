Traffic shifts planned for US 29/Ga 316 at Ga. 53 in Winder

Depending on weather conditions, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will shift traffic on U.S. 29/Ga. 316 at Ga. 53 to as work continues on the future compressed diamond interchange project.
The traffic shifts will be implemented using the permanent entrance and exits ramps approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.
The entire project is expected to be completed in June 2022.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for construction workers. Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions is available by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.