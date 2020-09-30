Traffic calming islands planned for Settles Bridge Road in Suwanee

The long stretch of road drivers enjoy, perhaps a little too quickly, along Settles Bridge Road in Suwanee is about to slow down. The Suwanee City Council recently approved a contract with Peach State Construction for the construction of the Settles Bridge Road speed reduction project.
Three traffic calming islands will be installed at strategic locations along Settles Bridge Road at a total cost of $72,940. The work includes erosion and sediment control, curb replacement, pavement striping, as well as traffic signage. The contract also covers landscaping on both sides of the street with hollies, box shrubs, liriope and mulch.