Townhome decision in Suwanee postponed

The proposed plan would build 20 single-family attached townhomes, with six facing Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Greenspace for the project will front Suwanee Avenue with the remaining 14 townhomes facing this greenspace.

The southeastern portion of the property adjacent to the Suwanee Lake Estates neighborhood will include an undisturbed buffer that will help preserve some of the mature trees on the site.