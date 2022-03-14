Townhome decision in Suwanee postponed

DR Horton has requested a rezoning in Suwanee to allow construction of townhomes on about 3 acres at the intersection of Suwanee Avenue and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. The proposal had been slated for a public hearing in late February, but the developer asked to delay the request until the March 22 city council meeting.
The proposed plan would build 20 single-family attached townhomes, with six facing Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Greenspace for the project will front Suwanee Avenue with the remaining 14 townhomes facing this greenspace.
The southeastern portion of the property adjacent to the Suwanee Lake Estates neighborhood will include an undisturbed buffer that will help preserve some of the mature trees on the site.
All units will have 2-car, rear-loaded garages, with driveways that are at least 22 feet long.
The Planning Department and Planning Commission has recommended approval with amended conditions.
