Tiny humans learning compassion through service

Alex’s Lemonade Stand is one of several “Heart Projects” Big Blue Marble considers a valued part of their curriculum. When public school resumes in August, students will participate in the “Cookies for a Cause” Heart Project. In 2021, students at all BBMA locations collectively sold over $218,000 in cookie dough with proceeds donated to the Children’s Charity Center, an orphanage in Ukraine.

For their annual holiday Heart Project, BBMA students fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to donate to underprivileged youth worldwide through their annual partnership with Samaritan’s Purse for the “Operation Christmas Child” program. In 2021, they donated over 1,887 shoeboxes, surpassing their goal of 1,250 boxes.

Additional Heart Projects continue throughout the year each with the goal -- not to raise money for the school -- but to teach children compassion, problem-solving, collaboration and communication.

This year’s collective goal for Alex’s Lemonade Stand is $22,500. BBMA Duluth students are empowered and contributing to this goal while developing important school readiness skills and building character development through helping others.

More about Big Blue Marble Academy’s Heart Projects: www.tinyurl.com/BBMA-HeartProjects, Alex’s Lemonade Stand: www.alexslemonade.org and Operation Christmas Child: www.tinyurl.com/OperationChristmasChild2022.