Suwanee woman gets prison for Social Security, FEMA scam

Ivie Shevon Sajere, from Suwanee, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for stealing personal information and falsely filing thousands of applications for Social Security Administration retirement benefits and Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster benefits, a Tuesday announcement said. Sajere was also ordered to repay over $900,000.

“This was a massive fraud that impacted two government agencies and harmed thousands of victims across the country whose identities were stolen,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said.