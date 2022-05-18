BreakingNews
Police investigating fatal shooting at Camp Creek apartment complex
Suwanee to replace Town Center Stage Roof

Suwanee to replace Town Center stage roof. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

A leaking stage roof in Suwanee’s Town Center Park is beyond patching and requires replacement. The city council recently approved a $44,800 contract with Specialty Roofing & Coatings for the work.

The 2,060-square-foot new roof will come with a 20-year manufacturer’s systems warranty and a 5-year contractor’s warranty.

The roofing material to be used includes a reinforced membrane sheet that reflects damaging ultraviolet light to keep heat absorption to a minimum. This membrane is designed to keep the building cooler and prevent the HVAC system from overworking. The proposal states the result is HVAC systems will need less maintenance over the years, saving the city money.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Featured
