Suwanee to replace Town Center Stage Roof

The 2,060-square-foot new roof will come with a 20-year manufacturer’s systems warranty and a 5-year contractor’s warranty.

The roofing material to be used includes a reinforced membrane sheet that reflects damaging ultraviolet light to keep heat absorption to a minimum. This membrane is designed to keep the building cooler and prevent the HVAC system from overworking. The proposal states the result is HVAC systems will need less maintenance over the years, saving the city money.